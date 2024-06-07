Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

