Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 73,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.09 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

