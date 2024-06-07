Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 12,643 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,643 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

