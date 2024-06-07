Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,024 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 389,742 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

