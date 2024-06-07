Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 80,917 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 80,917 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

