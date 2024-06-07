Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Dollar General by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

