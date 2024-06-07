Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,752 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 81,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.95 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

