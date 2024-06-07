Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,402,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,275,000 after purchasing an additional 346,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

