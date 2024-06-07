Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $959.62.

Lam Research stock opened at $962.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $935.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $868.86.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

