LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $925.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 272.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

