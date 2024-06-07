Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

DRS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

