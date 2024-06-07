Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 135,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 114,173 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,342,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,955,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,298,000. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

