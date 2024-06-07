Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 117,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 285,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Liberty Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Further Reading

