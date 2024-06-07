Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.79

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $11.22. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 50,142 shares changing hands.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LCUT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 million, a PE ratio of -39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.