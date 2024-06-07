Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Rating Increased to Hold at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $672.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

