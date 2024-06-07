Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Upgraded to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACFree Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 1.0 %

LAAC opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $672.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at $15,303,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at $5,944,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

