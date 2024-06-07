Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

