loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Up 11.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 396,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 443,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Trading Down 7.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,761 shares of company stock valued at $960,929. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in loanDepot by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

