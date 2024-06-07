Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.69 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

