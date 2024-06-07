Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lyft by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

