Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

LYFT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

