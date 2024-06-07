Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.93

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 187431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Magna International Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Magna International by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

