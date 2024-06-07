ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $72,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.