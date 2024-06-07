Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 284.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 720,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

