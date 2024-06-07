Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $551.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.10 and its 200-day moving average is $546.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

