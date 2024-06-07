Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.30. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 74,343 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.80 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
