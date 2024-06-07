Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $3.30. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 74,343 shares changing hands.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.80 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.