Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 115,000 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.70, for a total transaction of $46,040,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.04, for a total transaction of $47,512,280.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total transaction of $56,144,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total transaction of $64,832,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $448.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.61. The company has a market cap of $417.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Mastercard by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

