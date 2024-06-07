McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.30

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.30 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.58). McBride shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.54), with a volume of 181,153 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £208.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.30.

In other McBride news, insider Mark Strickland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900 ($12,684.18). 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

