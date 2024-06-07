McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $585.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $587.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

