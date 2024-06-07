McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,753 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE MCK opened at $585.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $383.82 and a 52 week high of $587.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of McKesson
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.