McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson stock opened at $585.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.44. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson has a 52-week low of $383.82 and a 52-week high of $587.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

