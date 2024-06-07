Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) VP Harry Shuman Sells 6,000 Shares

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after purchasing an additional 319,301 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Merus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Merus by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

