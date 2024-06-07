Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,256.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,256.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,438.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,346.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,252.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

