Michael Burkland Sells 12,386 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

