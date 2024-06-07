Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,245 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,733 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 141,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 657,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 657,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG opened at $4.04 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

