Mizuho Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $231.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $182.63 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average is $216.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,807,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 441,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

