MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $229.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.11.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

