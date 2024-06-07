Morgan Stanley Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $21.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

