Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director William M. Lyons Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $292.57 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.72.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $1,207,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Morningstar by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,070,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

