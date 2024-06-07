Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.61. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,654,000 after acquiring an additional 102,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 291,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

