Nasim Golzadeh Sells 771 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $11,611.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 341 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $5,568.53.

On Monday, May 20th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 419 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,071.31.

On Monday, March 11th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 161 shares of SoundThinking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $2,592.10.

On Thursday, March 7th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 115 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $1,887.15.

SoundThinking Price Performance

SSTI stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SoundThinking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundThinking by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

