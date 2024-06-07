Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,560,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 765,238 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $9,901,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

