Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE:DDD opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 25.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

