Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $34.44 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,003. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

