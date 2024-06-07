NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,787 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

