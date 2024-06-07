NEOS Investment Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,046.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,450,000 after purchasing an additional 345,467 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4,471.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 332,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after purchasing an additional 324,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

