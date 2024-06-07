NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,750,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $21,154,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 699,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 442,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

