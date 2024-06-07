NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes $292,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $833,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,418,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.02. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

