NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

