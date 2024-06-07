Ninety One Group (N91) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 157.14 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.34. The stock has a market cap of £978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 870.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50).

About Ninety One Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.