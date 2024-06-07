Ninety One Group (N91) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ninety One Group Price Performance
Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 157.14 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.34. The stock has a market cap of £978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 870.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.90 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.50).
About Ninety One Group
