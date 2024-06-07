NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

NIO opened at $4.91 on Friday. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 10.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

